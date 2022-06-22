IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Tests Covid Positive, Reports

Even before it began, the rescheduled Test match is creating doubts about whether it will go or not after a few Indian players tested positive. Virat Kohli is alleged to have tested positive for Covid-19, along with a few other players. Currently, the Indian team is in Leicester for the warm-up match on June 24.

The Indian players and support staff came to England in groups. Before boarding the trip, they were required to do an RT-PCR test. Ravichandran Ashwin tested positive, and he had to cancel his journey to England. Ashwin is in quarantine and will only join the squad once all protocol criteria have been met.

According to a recent Times of India report, former India captain Virat Kohli also tested positive upon arrival in England, but he has recovered now. Virat Kohli was rested during the recent T20I series against South Africa. He took a brief vacation with his family to the Maldives.

Meanwhile, multiple pictures of Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma being photographed with fans have surfaced on social media. Despite all of these claims, the BCCI has yet to provide an official statement on the entire incident.

On the other hand, Ashwin is also expected to join the squad in London shortly. New travel arrangements for the experienced cricketer are being made, and he should be reunited with the rest of his colleagues soon.

From July 1 to 5, the Indian team will play against England in a Test match in Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match has been rescheduled. The 5th Test of India’s tour of England in 2021 was postponed last year after various members of the Indian team’s support personnel tested Covid positive. India is presently leading the series 2-1.