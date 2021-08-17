Ind Vs Eng: Video of Virat Kohli Celebrating After India's Win Viral

In the second test match against England, India defeated the host nation by 151 runs and took the series lead with 1-0. After the historic win, Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s excitement on the ground and his celebration had grabbed the viewers' attention.

At one point, India seemed to have lost the match. But, in the second innings, Indian tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made a remarkable 89 run partnership and pushed the score to 298.

Also Read: Ind vs Eng Second Test: India Beats England, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

There were many rumors that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had disputes. After seeing the celebration scenes between them, fans were pleased. In the scene, you can see Jonny Bairstow on the crease. Ishant Sharma had arrived to bowl, and he had sent the English batter back to the pavilion.

The wicket was given only after Kohli took a DRS and changed the game in India's favor. Soon after receiving a good outcome, Kohli hugged Sharma in a cute way.