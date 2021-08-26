Ind Vs Eng Third Test: Look How James Anderson Reacted After Taking Kohli Wicket

The match between Virat Kohli and James Anderson is always exciting, and after what happened in the second Test, the attention was on the Indian captain when he stepped out to bat with India in danger at four for two.

Kohli had struck a boundary and had played 16 balls cautiously before the experienced England bowler delivered one full outside the off stump and managed to entice the Indian captain into a false shot.

The ball sailed off the outside edge of Kohli's bat and into the hands of Jos Buttler behind the wickets. Anderson seemed pumped up after obtaining the important wicket of Kohli, as he celebrated animatedly with his teammates.

England Cricket’s official Twitter handle posted a video of Kohli’s dismissal and wrote, "We think @Jimmy9 enjoyed this one!"

Earlier, in the third Test at Headingley, Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.

The choice quickly backfired, as Anderson established the tone in the opening over, dismissing Lord's Test centurion KL Rahul for a four-ball duck.