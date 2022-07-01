IND vs ENG Test Match: Virat Kohli To Equal Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar Record, Deets Inside

The crucial final and fifth Test match between India and England will start on July 1 at Edgbaston. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is one step away to join the 2000 runs club against England. Virat Kohli will join an elite club if he scores another 40 runs in this Test So, far Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar have held that record for India thus far. Kohli would become the third Indian cricketer to score 2000 runs in Tests against England.

Virat Kohli has played 48 innings in 27 Tests and scored 1960 runs, including five centuries and nine half-centuries against England. Kohli also has the highest individual score in Tests, 235 against England. He scored this during England's 2016 tour of India.

After India skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid, BCCI has named Jasprit Bumrah as the captain and Rishabh Pant has been names as vice-captain.

India's probable XI:

Shubman Gill, Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, M Siraj.

England XI:

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Sam Billings, Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.