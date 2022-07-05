IND vs ENG Test Match: Indian Fans Racially Abused, Here's How ECB Reacts

Some Indian spectators were allegedly affected by racist abuse at the end of Day 4 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Indian supporters took to Twitter to share images and videos of the purported event, which they said occurred during Monday's final session.

Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket pic.twitter.com/GJPFqbjIbz — Trust The Process!!!! (@AnilSehmi) July 4, 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire County Cricket Club issued official statements vowing to look into the incident.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive working environment," ECB said in a statement