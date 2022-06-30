IND vs ENG T20I: India's Team For Ireland Series Likely To Play First T20I Against England

Hardik Pandya's India team won the two-match T20 Series 2-0 against Ireland. Despite coming so close in the last game, the hosts fell four runs short, and the Indian team won the series.

On the other hand, India's Test team will play against England in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series on July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Following the Test match, the two sides will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Due to the short time span between the last test and the first T20I, which begins on July 7, the selection committee led by Chetan Sharma is said to have decided that the team selected for the Ireland T20Is will play the series opener against England.

Also Read: IPL Will Have 2 Month Window Period, Says Jay Shah

The Test team will be selected from the second T20I, which will be played on July 9 in Birmingham, after a three-day rest period. The group that played the T20I series in Ireland will play the first T20I, and then all the stars (Rohit, if fit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Jadeja) will make a comeback starting with the second T20I. Once they are fully rested, they will all be part of the regular white-ball side, although the majority of the players in Ireland will stay till the conclusion of the T20I series, "according to reports.