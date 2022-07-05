IND vs ENG T20I 2022 Squad, Schedule, Streaming Time In India

The three-match T20I series between India and England will start on July 7 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. For the first T20 match, senior players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were not included in the first match as they were playing the Test match against England. As the senior players get rested, Sanju Samson, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, and Venkatesh Iyer will play only in the first T20 match.

On the other hand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who tested positive ahead of the Test match, was back on the field and will lead the T20I and ODI teams.

Here are the remeaning details regarding the match:

When will the T20I series begin?

The three-match T20I series will start on July 7 and ends on July 10

At what time does the match start?

The T20I match between India and England will start at 10:30 PM

Which channel will broadcast the match?

On TV:

Sony Sports has the telecast rights for the matches.

Online:

The match will be broadcast on the SonyLIV app.

India and England Squad for T20I series:

India’s squad for 1st T20I:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

England T20I squad:

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordon, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey