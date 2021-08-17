Ind Vs Eng: Shami, Bumrah Arrive to Hero's Welcome in Dressing Room, Watch Video

In the second Test match against England, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stepped in a superb stand that almost saved India from losing at the Mecca of Cricket. The whole Indian dressing room went downstairs to offer them a loud welcome. At the score of 209/8, Shami was joined by Bumrah in the middle.

By the time lunch was called, both had put on 85 runs for the tenth wicket, extending India's advantage to 257 runs, well enough for a draw.

Meanwhile, every single member of the squad rushed downstairs, some of them laughing uncontrollably. Several players, including captain Virat Kohli, were spotted shouting with joy, while Mohammed Siraj was seen whistling. Ravi Shastri, the head coach, was seen patting the backs of both players.

The Indian pacers played magnificent innings with bat and bowl and led the series by 1-0.