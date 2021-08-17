Ind vs Eng Second Test: India Beats England, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

In the second Test, India's world-class pace attack pulled off an unbelievable win with the bat and then a brilliant performance with the ball to devastating England by 151 runs.

On Monday, India defeated England by 151 runs in the second Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England was knocked out for 120 in 51.5 overs, chasing a target of 272, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

India had 60 overs to bowl out England, which was made easy by an all-round performance from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the standout bowler, taking four wickets, including the game-winning one.

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined for an unbroken 89-run stand to push India's score to 298 for eight.

After India lost Rishabh Pant early in the day, Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a spectacular stand to defy the hosts. Shami's fifty was his second in international cricket.

This is India's third Test match victory at Lord's, following victories in the 1986 and 2014 series, and they currently lead the World Test Championship by six points.