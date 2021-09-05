Ind Vs Eng: RoHIT Man Scores First Test 100, Check Kohli's Epic Reaction

There have been a lot of rumors about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli that their relationship was not good. Most of the gossip was not linked to their on-field activities. Not to say that such stories were false, but the world has witnessed Kohli and Rohit's on-and off-field activities. But there was always mutual appreciation for their accomplishments. Here is another incident where those reports may prove wrong about their relationship.

On Day three of the India-England fourth Test match at The Oval, Rohit Sharma made his maiden overseas Test century.

Kohli's reaction and cheers after Rohit reached his century was priceless.

First century outside India for the Hitman! 🔥

He gets there with a monster six over long on!



When Rohit lifted his bat, the skipper, Kohli, clapped and smiled broadly. Rohit's wife Ritika, who was also in the stands seems happy, but Kohli's response was clearly the finest. This is not to belittle the almost full Oval audience, who greatly appreciated Rohit's innings.

It was a historic hundred for Rohit, his first in international cricket. And he made sure he arrived in spectacular style by hitting a six off Moeen Ali. It took eight years and 43 Test matches for Rohit to achieve an overseas century, and that too in England in difficult conditions, so there will be little doubt about where this inning ranks among his eight hundred.

