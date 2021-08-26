Ind vs Eng: Rishabh Pant Confirms That England Crowd Targeted Siraj

On the first day of the third Test match against England, a few English spectators threw a ball at Mohammed Siraj while he was fielding at the boundary line, said Rishabh Pant after the end of the first day of play in the third Test against England.

An angry Kohli was seen on TV ordering Siraj, who was at the boundary line, to throw the thing out.

"I believe someone from the audience threw a ball towards Siraj, which irritated Kohli. You can yell and scream whatever you want, but don't throw anything at the fielders. " It's not good for cricket, I think, "Pant remarked at the close of the first day's play after England had bowled India out for 78.

The 27-year-old Siraj, who was a key player in the team's victory in the second Test at Lord's, was also targeted earlier this year when an Australian crowd at the SCG insulted him, which resulted in the stoppage of play.

Siraj had complained to the umpires at the time that he was being insulted by a group of Australian fans.

Even during the Lord's Test, Kohli became enraged when a few champagne bottle corks exploded near the boundary line when KL Rahul was fielder at that time.