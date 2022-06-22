IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin Tests Covid Negative To Join Team On This Date

The Indian players flew to the UK for the rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England, but Ravi Chandran Ashwin was forced to stay in India as he tested Covid Positive. As per recent reports, Ashwin tested negative in the last RT-PCR tests and he will fly to the UK today.

According to reports, BCCI officials said Ashwin will go to England within the next 24 hours. Ashwin is expected to join the team before the warm-up game, which is slated to be played on June 24 but will not play. India will play England in the fifth Test match of last year's series, followed by an ODI and a T20I series beginning July 1.

Also Read: NCA Chief VVS Laxman Review Of Major Film

Meanwhile, India coach Rahul Dravid arrived in England on Tuesday after wrapping up his responsibilities with the squad in the recently finished five-match T20I series against South Africa at home.

India squad for the Test match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)