Ind Vs Eng: Rahul-Rohit Break India's 69 Year Record

In the ongoing second Test against England, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got India off to a great start in the first innings. With their 100-run opening partnership at Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, Rohit and Rahul shattered a 69-year-old Test record for India. For the first wicket, Rohit and Rahul scored 126 runs.

On the field, Rohit played like an aggressor, while Rahul was the perfect second fiddle, holding the crease from one end to the other. For the first time since 1952, the duo put up India's first 100-run stand at Lord's.

The last Indian opening duo to score a century in a Test match at the Home of Cricket was Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy. In a Test match against England in 1952, the two put up a 106-run opening partnership.

Both Rohit and Rahul took total command of the ground and batted brilliantly against England's pacers to ensure the visitors got off to a good start. Rohit came close to scoring his first overseas Test century but fell 17 runs short of a well-deserved ton for India.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 83 runs in the 44th over by James Anderson and missed his century at Lord's Ground.