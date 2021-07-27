IND Vs ENG: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Join Test Team In England

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been chosen as injury replacements for India's Test matches in England, which begin next month. They will go to England after the T20I series against Sri Lanka concludes.

Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan (who was among the reserve players), and Washington Sundar have all been hurt and will miss the entire series, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who have been in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka and made a half-century on Sunday, were confirmed as replacements.

Also Read: No Social Media Posts, No Long Hair for Cricketers: Details Inside

"Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been nominated as replacements by the All-India Senior Selection Committee," stated in a BCCI statement.

The selection panel has also promoted opener Abhimanyu Easwaran to the main team, added in the BCCI media release.

After recovering from Covid-19, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has rejoined the team, according to the board. Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, the Indian bowling coach, have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined the Indian team in Durham, according to the report.

On August 4, India will kick off a five-match Test series against England in Nottingham.