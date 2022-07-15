IND vs ENG ODI: Rohit Sharma Explains Reason For The Match India Lost

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that 247 was a reachable target in the second ODI, but the batsmen fell short as England triumphed by 100 runs to tie the three-match series at 1-1.

According to Rohit, India started the game brilliantly since they were in control with the ball and limited England to 246, but the batters failed to deliver.

The captain also stated that "We have to accept catches, which we've been discussing a lot. Overall, we bowled fairly well. It caught me off guard (the pitch). I expected the pitch to get better and better," he continued.

When the squad consists of five bowlers and an all-rounder, Rohit believes that one of the batsmen in the top order must have a huge inning.

"When you play against a squad like that, you need your five best bowlers and all-rounder." It has a lengthy tail. So we have to make sure that one of the top-order bats long, "he explained.

"With the series tied at three, the decider on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester promises to be a thrilling encounter," he added