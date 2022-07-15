IND vs ENG ODI: Rohit Sharma Defends Virat Kohli Again After Another Flop Show At Lord'

Virat Kohli has had a bad run in international cricket and has failed to make an impression on England's current tour. In the rescheduled Test and T20I series, the 33-year-old failed to make an impression.

Due to an injury, Kohli missed the opening match of the ODI series, and his return to the playing lineup ended on a sad note on Thursday. The former Indian skipper was out for 16 runs in 25.

During the post-match press conference, Sharma was questioned if Kohli needed the team's help during this trying time. The Indian skipper stated that he did not believe there was a need for a discussion in the first place and that Kohli did not want any reassurances.

"I mentioned that in my previous press conference as well, there will be ups and downs during a cricketer's career. So, for a guy like him, who has played for so many years, scored so many runs, and won so many games, he just needs one or two strong innings to bounce back. That is my opinion, and I am sure all cricket fans feel the same way, "Sharma stated.

Also Read: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Sends Heartful Message To Virat Kohli, Deets Inside

"We have discussions on this issue, but we should also comprehend and think about it when we do so. We have seen all the players' performances fluctuate, but their quality never deteriorates. That is something we should all remember. That is really crucial. He's made so many runs, look at his average, how many hundreds he's made, he's got a lot of experience doing it. Every player has a slump. It occurs in personal life as well, "Sharma said.