Ind Vs Eng: KL Rahul Penalised For Showing Dissent at Umpires

The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised India opener KL Rahul 15% of his match fee for "showing disagreement" with the umpire's decision to give him out in the second innings of the fourth Test against England at the Oval.

Rahul was batting on 46 in the first session on Saturday when he edged a ball from James Anderson to Jonny Bairstow. The umpire first ruled that it was not out, but England reviewed and replays revealed an edge, thus the umpire's original judgment was reversed.

As he walked away, Rahul appeared dissatisfied with the choice.

Rahul was judged to have violated Article 2.8 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits "showing disagreement with an umpire's decision during an international match."

According to the ICC statement, Rahul will also have one demerit point added to his disciplinary record. It was his first offense in the previous 24 months.

According to cricket's governing body, Rahul admitted the charges and no formal hearing was necessary.

With Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease, India leads England by 171 runs heading into Day 4.