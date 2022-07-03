IND vs ENG: Indian Skipper Tests Covid Negative,Likely To Lead White Ball Series

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has recovered from Covid-19 and will play in the Men in Blue's White-Ball series against England. Based on reports, he is fully fit and preparing for the T20I and ODI series against England.

Rohit Sharma played in the four-day warm-up tour match against Leicestershire and tested positive for the virus on June 26th. He was isolated, and Jasprit Bumrah was given the captaincy role to lead India in the fifth and final Test, in which Team India leads the series 2-1.

India's 1st T20I Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India 2nd,3rd T20I Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik