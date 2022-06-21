IND vs ENG: Here's Why Ravichandran Ashwin Did Not Fly to UK With Team India

Team India off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has tested Covid positive and did not go to the United Kingdom with his teammates for the one-off 'fifth Test,' against England.

Ashwin is now quarantined and will only join the squad after all protocol criteria have been met.

The Indian squad travelled to the United Kingdom on June 16. "Ashwin did not go with the squad to the UK because he tested positive for Covid 19 prior to departure. But we are confident that he will recuperate in time for the Test match on July 1. However, he may miss the practice game against Leicestershire. " from sources

The remainder of the squad has already arrived in Leicester and has begun practicing. After ending the T20 series against South Africa, Rahul Dravid, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer have arrived in London and will proceed to Leicester on Tuesday. The Ireland-bound side, led by VVS Laxman, will depart for Dublin on either June 23 or June 24, after a three-day vacation.