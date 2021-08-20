Ind Vs Eng: England Recalls Two Key Players to Take on India in 3rd Test

England has recalled Dawid Malan to their squad for the third Test against India at Headingley in order to strengthen their batting line-up. Malan will play in a Test match for England for the first time in three years. The hosts have also welcomed bowler Saqib Mahmood to their team. On the other hand, struggling openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley have been dropped.

The third Test between England and India will be held from August 25 to 29.

Meanwhile, England has kept injured bowler Mark Wood in its 15-man squad in the hope that he will be available for the third Test. India leads the five-match series 1-0 after defeating England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's.

Malan is making his return to the Test team after a three-year absence. He last appeared in a Test match in August 2018, when England defeated India at Edgbaston.

"Dawid Malan is deserving of his chance in the Test arena. He has a wealth of experience across all formats, and I am certain that if called upon, he will perform admirably on his own turf, "England head coach Chris Silverwood said.

England Squad:

Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.