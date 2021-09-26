Ind vs Eng Canceled Final Test Set For 2022

The England Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI) are said to have finalised intentions to play a Test match in England during the summer of 2022. The news comes after the fifth India-England Test was called off earlier this month owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Team India camp.

It is unknown whether the Test match will be a stand-alone battle or the fifth Test in the Test series.

India leads the series 2-1 but has not formally announced the victory since the fifth Test may be played within the window in July next year when the squad travels for a six-match white-ball series.

There have been ongoing back-channel discussions between the two boards since the Indian players declined to participate despite testing negative. According to reports, India may play an additional two Twenty20 Internationals on their scheduled limited-overs tour of the United Kingdom next year in place of the abandoned Test, which has resulted in huge financial losses for the ECB.

The two T20Is would have helped to compensate for the loss, but the BCCI and ECB have decided on when the Test will be played, which will very certainly be the last match of the five-match series, which India leads 2-1.