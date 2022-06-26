IND vs ENG: Can Rohit Sharma Still Play The Test Match?

The Indian team suffered a major setback when skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid ahead of the rescheduled Test match against England which begins on July 1.

Last year in the Test matches against England, Rohit Sharma is the highest leading run-scorer for India. After Rohit Sharma tested Covid Positive questions arose about whether he would play in the test match or not.

Rohit Sharma can still play if he tests negative in the further rounds of testing. It is worth mentioning that, as of now, Rohit Sharma has tested positive in the Rapid-Antigen Tests. In a few cases, there were situations where a rapid test could be a false report. He has also tested for the RTPCR test, the test result will be available in a few hours. In that result, if Rohit Sharma tests positive, there is no doubt that Rohit Sharma will not play the match.

"UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI tweeted

There is no update from the BCCI or ECB on how many days Rohit Sharma will have to serve in quarantine if he is indeed positive.