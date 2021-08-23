Ind Vs Eng: Bumrah to Break Kapil's Record in Test Wickets

The India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on his way to surpassing icon Kapil Dev as the country's fastest to 100 Test wickets. Bumrah currently has 95 wickets in 22 games and is in excellent form. As we can see, if he continues this way in Headingly, where the third Test will be played then he surely has chances of achieving this feat as soon as possible. Kapil Dev's record for 100 wickets was in 25 Test matches.

Now, If Bumrah reaches this milestone, he will have surpassed other players like Manoj Prabhakar (96 Test wickets) and Venkatesh Prasad (95 Test wickets). Bumrah has been playing well. His performance especially at Lord’s was outstanding. Especially his 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami was enough to make things difficult for the England side.

In the second Test match against England, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stepped in a superb stand that saved India from losing at the Mecca of Cricket. After India lost Rishabh Pant early in the day, Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a spectacular stand to defy the hosts. Shami's fifty was his second in international cricket.

This became India's third Test match victory at Lord's, following victories in the 1986 and 2014 series, and they currently lead the World Test Championship by six points.

Bumrah will be the one to watch out for in the next match. It will be interesting to see if the cricketer surpasses 100 wickets in the upcoming match which will be quite a difficult feat. This is going to be another achievement for the pacer.