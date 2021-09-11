Ind Vs Eng 5th Test Will Be Standalone Match; ECB

It is known that the final Test match between India and England was cancelled only hours before the match started. Now it seems the match will be rescheduled.

However, in an official statement, the BCCI declared their collaboration with the ECB and stated that they will work to settle and reschedule the Final Test.

However, the ICC has not issued an official statement, but ECB CEO Harrison has stated that the cancelled match may end up being a stand-alone match rather than a series-decider because they are considering alternative solutions to the problem. Due to this, cricket analysts say that India won the series (2-1).

On the other hand, India's head coach, Ravi Shastri, and three other support staff members were the first to test positive, and only hours before the final, Indian players refused to take the field owing to safety concerns when physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive.

However, the ECB attempted to convey the matter in a different way. Team India has announced that it is ready to forfeit the match due to corona cases. The ECB immediately deleted the word and posted another tweet.