Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Rohit Sharma Adds Another Record To His List, Completes 15K International Runs

Rohit Sharma reached 15,000 international runs in India's second innings against England in the fourth Test at the Oval in London.

Rohit entered an exclusive club as he became India's seventh batsman to reach the milestone in international cricket. With 34,357 runs, Sachin Tendulkar tops the group.

Other Indian players with 15,000 or more international runs include Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, and Mohammed Azharuddin. Overall, he is presently ranked 39th among leading run-scorers across all forms.

The majority of Rohit's runs have come in one-day internationals. He has scored 9,205 ODI runs in 227 appearances.

Also Read: India Vs England 4th Test Match: Pitch Invader Jarvo Arrested On Suspicion Of Assault

Earlier, in the fourth Test match, Virat Kohli beat Sachin Tendulkar's record by scoring 23,000 international runs in 490 matches.

On the other hand, at the end of the second innings in the fourth Test match, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up 43 runs for the first wicket. India is currently behind England by 56 runs and will seek to grab the lead on Day 4 of the Test.