Ind Vs Eng 4th Test: PM Modi, Cricket Fraternity And Fans Hail Team India's Historic Win

Sep 07, 2021, 10:48 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Virat Kohli-led Team India thrashed England in the fourth Test of the five-match series on Monday at The Oval. On the last day of the Oval Test match, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja collapsed the England batting lineup.

Team India managed to build a match-winning total on the back of Rohit Sharma's spectacular century and Shardul Thakur's two fifties.

England lost six wickets in the middle session of Day 5. Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0), while Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Following India's first success over England at The Oval in 50 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the cricket fraternity took Twitter and congratulated India on a great victory.

The last Test match begins on September 10 at Manchester's Old Trafford.

