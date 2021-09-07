Ind Vs Eng 4th Test: PM Modi, Cricket Fraternity And Fans Hail Team India's Historic Win

The Virat Kohli-led Team India thrashed England in the fourth Test of the five-match series on Monday at The Oval. On the last day of the Oval Test match, pacer Jasprit Bumrah and spin maestro Ravindra Jadeja collapsed the England batting lineup.

Team India managed to build a match-winning total on the back of Rohit Sharma's spectacular century and Shardul Thakur's two fifties.

England lost six wickets in the middle session of Day 5. Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0), while Jadeja dismissed Haseeb Hameed (63) and Moeen Ali (0).

Following India's first success over England at The Oval in 50 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the cricket fraternity took Twitter and congratulated India on a great victory.

The last Test match begins on September 10 at Manchester's Old Trafford.

Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2021

What a comeback! 🇮🇳👏🏻



The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys!



Let’s make it 3-1. 😀#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/tHjrtE5Bo8 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 6, 2021

This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win. pic.twitter.com/9XDJCCrAwC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 6, 2021

As “spectators” of Test Cricket, just stop worrying about team selection and other nonsense and start appreciating the competition, passion, skill and patriotism unfolding in front of your eyes. You’re missing a good game! — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 6, 2021

What a victory by India! Top-class Test cricket spell by Bumrah, which changed the game upside down. Rohit and Shardul were brilliant overall. Brilliant captaincy by Kohli. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3CyZuI8R7C — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) September 6, 2021