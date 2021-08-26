Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: Check Twitter Reaction to India's Poor Show

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat against England in the third Test in Leeds. The move, however, did not help the visitors, as an England pace attack led by veteran James Anderson ripped through India's batting line-up, dismissing them for 78 runs.

Anderson got three wickets in the opening session, and Ollie Robinson took one on either side of lunch, before Craig Overton and Sam Curran dispatched India's bottom order.

Netizens reacted on social media following the Indian batsmen's poor performance, which came less than a year after the historic 36-run defeat to Australia in Adelaide.

Also Read: Ind vs Eng: Rishab Pant Confirms That England Crowd Targeted Siraj

King Kohli for a reason..😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nLm4UemCrb — Nishant Sharma (@srcsmic_enginer) August 25, 2021

78 pe all out hone k baad Indian fans be like pic.twitter.com/TssxMPxoB0 — Vikrant💸 (@UffVIKRANT) August 25, 2021

On the TV and first sight was India All out at 78

I was like : pic.twitter.com/Fw4iasSZmH — THALA DHONI💛 (@mr_kaushu_10) August 25, 2021

Disappointed, but we will bounce back. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Ab Tyagi 🇮🇳 (@abtyagiab) August 25, 2021

Anderson collasped the Indian batting line starting from KL Rahul and he picked the big wickets of Pujara and Virat Kohli