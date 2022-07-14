IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: WIll Virat Kohli Be Playing Today?

In the first ODI between India and England, the Men in Blue secured a 10-wicket victory. However, most cricket experts and fans are concerned about Virat Kohli's form.

It is known that Virat Kohli was forced to sit out in the first ODI match against England. During the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma said that Virat Kohli had sustained a groin injury, so he did not play in the first ODI match.

"Mr. Virat Kohli and Mr. Arshdeep Singh were not considered for the first One-Day International against England. Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain, while Virat has a slight groin strain. The BCCI Medical Team is keeping an eye on them, according to the BCCI statement,"

Virat Kohli's fans are eagerly awaiting an update on his injury and whether he will be available to play the second ODI.

When asked about the current state of Kohli's injury during the post-match news conference on Tuesday, India's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, said, "I'm not sure what the state of his injury is because I didn't participate in the last game (3rd T20I). I hope he heals, but I'm not sure what the condition of his injury is, "he stated.

Furthermore, sources say that Kohli will miss the second ODI as well since he is still recovering from his injury. According to ANI, Kohli is uncertain about the game at the iconic Lord's stadium.