IND vs ENG 2022: Virat Kohli Sledges Jonny Bairstow, Video Viral

On day three of India's final Test match against England, a heated argument happened between Virat Kohli and Jhonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow was on strike during Mohammed Shami's 32nd over. Virat Kohli sledged Bairstow from the slip cordon. Bairstow was not pleased and had a few words with the former Indian captain. Their argument video has gone viral. In that video, Kohli is heard saying, "Just stand and fkng bat, don't tell me what to do,' which was easily audible.

Here's the video:

Kohli: Just stand and fkng bat don't tell me what to do

Virat Kohli Fired Up, Proper Elite Test Match Stuff 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/6nqlkEFBJx — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) July 3, 2022

However, after the on-field umpires intervened, Kohli was seen delivering Bairstow a playful punch. Ben Stokes also contributed to the game's progression.

Also Read: MS Dhoni In London For His 41st Birthday, Wife Sakshi's Picture Goes Viral

Meanwhile, England reached 149/5 in 37.5 overs after losing Ben Stokes for 25 and Jhonny Bairstow scored fifty.

India skipper Jasprit Bumrah collapsed the top order, taking all three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shami each took one wicket as England fell five wickets short on Day 2 at Stumps.