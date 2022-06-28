IND vs ENG 2022: ECB Names Squad For 5th Test Against India

England Cricket Board (ECB) has announced their squad for the fifth Test match against India, which begins on July 1 at Edgebaston. Wicket-keeper Sam Billings and James Anderson have also been selected for the team.

Hosts England will enter the final Test after sweeping New Zealand in the series. In contrast, India drew a four-day warm-up tour match against Leicestershire. The Test series is already 2-1 in favour of the Men in Blue. The final Test was delayed for July of this year because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Previously, BCCI revealed on Monday that opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to the Test team ahead of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test against England as a replacement for skipper Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for Covid-19.

England Test squad:

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.