IND VS ENG 2021: Kohli’s Team to Play Warm-Up Matches Ahead Of Test Series

The Indian team will play a warm-up game against a team arranged by the England and Wales Cricket Board from July 20 to 22 ahead of the five-match Test series against England (ECB). The English board has agreed to hold a practice match at the request of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As per sources, the team that will face Virat Kohli and his men has yet to be confirmed, but a warm-up game will be held once the team returns from their short break following the World Test Championship final.

"The BCCI has requested a warm-up game from the ECB, which will take place from July 20 to 22 and the squad will be decided soon," as per sources

The BCCI spoke to the ECB about the team's desire to play a practice game rather than two intra-squad games before the series began, and an agreement was worked out.

Shubman Gill, India's opening batsman has been ruled out for eight weeks after suffering a shin injury in the final match at Southampton's Ageas Bowl. Pacer Ishant Sharma had three stitches in his bowling hand after sustaining an injury while stopping a ball. However, the pacer is expected to be fit for the England test.