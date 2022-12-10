IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli Becomes The First Indian To Achieve This Feat In Bangladesh

Virat Kohli became the first Indian hitter to achieve 1,000 runs in ODIs in Bangladesh. Kohli accomplished the feat during India's third and final One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Kohli had the opportunity to attain the landmark in the first two ODIs in Dhaka. Shakib Al Hasan and Ebadot Hossain, on the other hand, dismissed him. However, in the third match of the series, the right-hander put his best foot forward. In this match, Virat Kohli scored 113 runs from 93 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar is second on the list, with 827 runs from 16 matches at an average of 51.68, two centuries, and five half-centuries.

In terms of the current match, Kohli entered to bat after India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. After using the DRS, Mehidy Hasan Miraz removed Dhawan, and India lost their first wicket with the score at 15 after 4.1 overs. Kohli began cautiously but quickly accelerated to reach his half-century in 54 balls. Ishan Kishan ( 213) and Virat Kohli (113) put up a strong partnership and set a high target of 409 for 8 in 20 overs.

