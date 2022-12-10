IND vs BAN Test Series: Jaydev Unadkat Likely To Replace Mohammad Shami

India will compete in a two-match Test series in Bangladesh as part of the World Test Championship. Jaydev Unadkat, India's left-arm fast bowler, has been named to the Test team against Bangladesh. Jaydev Unadkat will now replace the injured Mohammed Shami.

According to reports, Shami will miss the Test series, while Saurashtra's Unadkat has been called in. Shami has been ruled out due to an arm strain. Unadkat last played a Test in 2010. If he is selected for any of the Tests against Bangladesh, Unadkat would break Parthiv Patel's record for the longest time between two Tests.

Notably, skipper Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen have all been ruled out of the third ODI against Bangladesh due to injury. Sharma may not be able to play in the Test series due to a thumb injury sustained in the second ODI. The BCCI confirmed Rohit's absence in a statement issued on Friday.

