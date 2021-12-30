Ind vs Ban Semi-Final: Shaik Rasheed Helps India To Set High Target In U-19 Asia Cup

In the ongoing second semi-final match between India and Bangladesh at the U-19 Asia Cup, India set a 244-run target for Bangladesh.

Earlier, batting first, India ended with 243/8 after 50 overs. Shaik Rasheed played great innings with an unbeaten record of 90 runs, including three fours and a six. Vicky Ostwal, who hit a couple of boundaries late in the innings, ended up being the innings' second-highest scorer. He finishes with 28*.

Captain Yashidul scored 26 runs and Raj Bhava made 23 runs. Among the Bangladeshi bowlers, Raqibul Hasan took 3 wickets while the others took one wicket each. Now, Bangladesh needs to score 244 points to win this semi-final.

Also Read: IPL 2022: SRH May Target These Two Players Based On Brian Lara's Advice

Indian team scorecard:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16), Harnoor Singh (15), SK Rasheed (90*), Nishant Sindhu (5), Yash Dhull (26), Rajangad Bawa (23), Kaushal Tambe (3), Aaradhya Yadav (8), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16), Vicky Ostwal (28*)