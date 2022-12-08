IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman To Create This Record

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to create this record even after injuring his hand. During the second One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in Dhaka, skipper Rohit Sharma became the first Indian and just the second batter in history to hit 500 sixes.

After hurting his hand in the field and coming out to bat at No. 9, Rohit put up a good fight late in the run chase. Only West Indies superstar Chris Gayle has more international sixes than Rohit, who has 533. There is no other Indian hitter who has more than 400 sixes. MS Dhoni, with 359 sixes, is the closest Indian player to Rohit.

India was 65/4 in their 272-run chase until Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel put up a century partnership to save their innings. However, Iyer and Axar fell in short succession, and Shardul Thakur followed, bringing Rohit to the center. Rohit Sharma's 51* ( 28 ) balls including five sixes, powered India late in the run chase. He reduced the equation to 12 runs off two balls and struck a six from there, but couldn't reach the boundary off the final ball, allowing Bangladesh to win by five runs.

Also Read: IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Fans Trolls Mohammad Siraj For Poor Batting