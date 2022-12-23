IND vs BAN: Pujara Joins Elite Club

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: During the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, star Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara joined an elite list of Indian batting greats.

Pujara, who bats at No. 3 for India in red-ball cricket, is the eighth Indian hitter to reach over 7,000 runs in Test matches. He reached the landmark during the 97th Test's 166th inning. Pujara who scored 90 and an unbeaten 102 in the first Test last week in Chattogram, needed just 16 runs to reach 7000 runs in Test matches, and he did so during the first session of the second day's play on Friday (December 23).

𝐇𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝟕𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐬.#TeamIndia https://t.co/XsSeRJZIlD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2022

He is the eighth Indian batter in red-ball history to achieve 7,000 runs. Sachin Tendulkar is India's all-time highest Test run scorer. He scored 15921 runs in 200 games, and he is followed by former captain and current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who has 13265 runs to his name.

Most runs in Test cricket for India:

Sachin - 15921

Dravid - 13265

Gavaskar - 10122

Laxman - 8781

Sehwag - 8503

Kohli - 8099*

Ganguly - 7212

Pujara - 7000*

