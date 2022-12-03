IND vs BAN: This Player Set To Replace Injured Mohammad Shami

A big blow for the Indian Cricket team as the fast bowler Mohammad Shami was injured ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. India is set to play three match ODI and two Test series against Bangladesh. Shami may also miss the upcoming two-Test series, which begins on December 14 in Chittagong. BCCI announced Umran Malik as the replacement for Mohammad Shami.

"Mohd. Shami, the fast bowler, suffered a shoulder injury during a training session ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is now being treated by the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA in Bengaluru and will be unable to participate in the three-match series. Umran Malik has been picked as Shami's successor by the All-India Senior Selection Committee," stated BCCI

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

