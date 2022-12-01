IND vs BAN ODI: Star Bangladesh Spinner Ruled Out Of 1st Match Owing Injury

Bangladesh's star spinner Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the first game of their three-match ODI series against India due to a chronic backache. Given his present form, the 27-year-old fast bowler was expected to lead the host team's pace attack during India's visit.

In Taskin Ahmed's absence, Shoriful Islam has been added to the team as a backup. "Taskin has been ruled out of the first ODI due to a back injury. We will wait to observe how he progresses before making any further judgments on his participation," BCB head selector Minhajul Abedin told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

The first two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) of the series will be played in Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on December 4 and 7, before the action moves to Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on December 10.

Following the end of the ODI series, the two sides will play two Test matches. The BCCI has already confirmed India's squad for ODI and Test matches as the Men in Blue prepare to begin their tour of Bangladesh and begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2023.

