IND vs BAN ODI 2022 Squad, Schedule, Telecast Channel In India

Following the New Zealand series, the Men in Blue will prepare for the India tour of Bangladesh. India will play a three-match ODI and three-match Test series. Senior players Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Mohammad Shami, who was rested for the New Zealand series, will be in action for the Bangladesh series. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav did not get a place in the squad.

It is known that after BCCI announced the squad both players' fans trolled the BCCI. Meanwhile, there were reports that BCCI gave rest to Suryakumar Yadav. BCCI has announced the ODI and Test squads, and while Bangladesh has announced the ODI squad, they are yet to announce the Test squad.

Here are the other details regarding India vs Bangladesh ODI 2022:

India tour of Bangladesh schedule:

1st ODI: December 4, Sunday

2nd ODI: December 7, Wednesday

3rd ODI: December 10, Saturday

All three matches will be played at Shree Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 12:30 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Bangladesh ODI matches?

In India:

On TV: Star Sports will broadcast the three match ODI series

Online: The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar

In Bangladesh:

Gazi TV will present the three match ODI series

Squads:

India ODI Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh ODI Squad:

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed