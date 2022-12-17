Ind Vs BAN: Kuldeep Yadav Creates History in Test Cricket

IND vs BAN: Kuldeep Yadav bowled 5 for 40 to dismiss Bangladesh for a meager 150, giving India a massive advantage of 254 runs in the first Test match. Kuldeep displayed his polish not just with the ball, but he also managed to stitch a vital partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, allowing India to achieve the hallowed milestone of a 400-plus score in the first innings. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a 92-run partnership. Kuldeep Yadav scored 4o runs.

This was Kuldeep Yadav's third fifer in Test cricket. Kuldeep has exceeded the greatest numbers in Bangladesh by any Indian spinner, surpassing all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin (5/87) and former India spinner Anil Kumble (4/55). Kuldeep's third five-wicket haul in Test cricket, having previously done it against Australia and the West Indies. Zaheer Khan has the highest bowling stats by an Indian in Bangladesh, with 7 for 87 against the hosts in Mirpur in 2007.

Shubman Gill hit his first Test century, while Cheteshwar Pujara finally got his 19th century after a four-year wait, as India set Bangladesh a tough win total of 513 runs on the third day of the series opener in Chattogram on Friday.

