IND vs BAN: Jaydev Unadkat Gets Emotional After Selected In Bangladesh Test Series

Jaydev Unadkat has been called up to the Indian Test team for the forthcoming series in Bangladesh as a substitute for the injured Mohammed Shami.

Unadkat recently played in Saurashtra's Vijay Hazare Trophy victory. According to PTI, Unadkat is awaiting visa clearance and other procedures before joining the Test squad in Chattogram for the first match. Unadkat has only played one Test, against South Africa in 2010 which means he'll be called up for a Test after 12 years.

In an interview with Gujarati Jagran, Jaydev Unadkat said "I was with Rinni, Dheera, and Parth. When they heard the news, they all burst out celebrating. I took a deep breath and then joined them in their pleasure. I'm emotional right now because I've been waiting for this opportunity since 2010, and I've always wanted to play for India"

Meanwhile, a picture of Jaydev Unadkat getting emotional after being selected for the Test series went viral.

Jaydev Unadkat got emotional, tears in his eyes when he selected in India's test team. pic.twitter.com/N6mss3rQ91 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2022

