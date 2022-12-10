IND vs BAN: Ishan Kishan Breaks Several Records During His Double Ton

Ishan Kishan slammed 210-ball innings in the third ODI between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Sunday. Ishan Opened the series as Rohit Sharma was injured. In his 210-run innings, Ishan Kishan broke several records.

Ishan achieved his double century in 126 balls, joining superstars Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit and putting on a brilliant 290-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli.

Ishan Kishan records in today's match:

1. Ishan Kishan broke Chris Gayle's record of the fastest 200. Gayle scored 200 runs in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup.

2. Ishan also became the youngest player in ODI history to hammer a double tonne, doing so in just nine innings and at the age of 24 years and 145 days.

3. Ishan Kishan scores the highest runs by any Indian hitter in ODIs against Bangladesh, surpassing Virender Sehwag's World Cup innings of 175 in 2011.

4. Ishan's 10 sixes beat Ganguly's record of most sixes by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh (7 sixes).

5. Ishan Kishan is the highest score by any batter in ODIs in Bangladesh, a record previously held by Shane Watson.

