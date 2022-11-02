Ind Vs BAN: India Out of T20 World Cup if DRS Rule Applied?

In a must-win game against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, the weather is not in favor of India's side. After losing the toss, India lost Rohit Sharma early. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav led India to score 184 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh has posted 66 runs in seven overs without losing any wickets. After seven overs rain interrupted the play here at Adelaide Oval, and Bangladesh is way ahead on DLS courtesy of a quickfire half-century from Liton Das.

As Per the DLS method, the overs were reduced to 16. Now, Bangladesh's target is 151. Bangladesh and India have played four matches. and both teams share four points. Because of the Net Run Rate India stands in second place and Bangladesh in third place. if India loses today Bangladesh moves to second place but India has still a chance to qualify for the semi-finals

Look at India's Qualification Scenario if they lose today:

1. South Africa has to beat Pakistan.

2. Pakistan has to beat Bangladesh.

3. India has to beat Zimbabwe by a considerable margin.

