IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Does Bhangra Dance To Celebrate Ishan Kishan’s Double Ton, Video Viral

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the finest team players since he not only celebrates the success of others but also stands by them when things are not going well for a specific player, which was a hallmark of his leadership stint.

As Ishan Kishan took the single being on 199* Kohli burst out into Bhangra dance steps before hugging Kishan, who smashed the quickest double century in ODI history. It was a momentous knock for Kishan, who was dismissed for 210 runs but celebrated the occasion in a memorable way.

Kishan became the youngest player in ODI history to achieve a double century. Kishan also broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record of 138 balls to become the fastest double tonne in ODI cricket. Kishan and Kohli put up the world's fourth-highest second-wicket partnership of 290 runs.

