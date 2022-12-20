IND vs BAN 2nd Test Squad: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Ruled Out, Confirms BCCI

The BCCI confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini will miss the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Team India presently leads the series 1-0, having won the first Test by 188 runs under KL Rahul's captaincy due to Rohit's injury in the second ODI. Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the Dhaka Test due to an abdominal muscle complaint. With Saini ruled out, Jaydev Unadkat, who earned his first India call-up in Test cricket in 12 years, may have a chance to play in the second Test.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," read the media advisory released by BCCI

NEWS - Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh.



More details here - https://t.co/CkMPsYkvFQ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/qmVmyU5bQ6 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2022

India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh:

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat