IND vs BAN 2nd Test: KL Rahul Gets Trolled Heavily As He Got Out For 2 Runs

Dec 24, 2022, 15:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

IND vs BAN: Stand-in captain KL Rahul failed to impress with the bat yet again in India's second Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 24), causing spectators to lose their cool. Rahul got caught by Shakib Al Hasan early in India's chase of a sub-par total of 200 runs and had to head back to the pavilion with only 2 runs from 7 balls played. Fans chastised and mocked the right-hander for his poor form. Notably, Rahul's inclusion in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2022, followed by the T20 World Cup and subsequent series, has been questioned.

