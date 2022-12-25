IND vs BAN 2nd Test: India Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Series 2-0

IND vs BAN Test : Team India defeated Bangladesh in the second Test at Mirpur. On Sunday, Day 4, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India beat Shakib Al Hasan's team by three wickets after they were reduced to 74/7. India won the opening match of the series by 188 runs, and now they have triumphed by 3 wickets in Mirpur, completing a 2-0 clean sweep.

India started Day 4 at 45/4 and was given a fair fright, with the side reeling at 74/7. However, Ashwin and Iyer's unbroken 71-run partnership took India over the line. India's performances aren't the most clinical, but they get the job done and win the Test series 2-0.

Iyer scored 29 runs in 46 balls, Ravichandran Ashwin fell four runs short of a fifty, and Axar Patel batted bravely for 34 runs. Despite Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul, the Bangla Tigers were unable to beat India.

Bangladesh's second inning was difficult, with Zakir Hasan hitting a fifty, but they were on the verge of collapse when Litton Das slammed 73 runs, and late contributions from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed pushed the hosts to a fighting total of 231.

In the first innings, Mominul Haque hit 84 runs to help his team reach a respectable total of 227 before being bowled out. Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin each took four wickets. Rahul's team responded with 314 runs, with Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas (87) both missing centuries by narrow margins.

