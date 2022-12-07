IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Injured, Taken To Hospital For X-Ray

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was taken to the hospital after suffering a thumb injury during the second One-Day International against Bangladesh. Mohammad Siraj was bowling in the second over when the incident occurred. The right-handed runner took a step back and maintained the ball beyond the corridor. Rohit seemed to be in pain and soon left the field to seek medical attention. Rajat Patidar took his spot on the pitch.

The 35-year-old was then revealed to have been taken to a local hospital for an X-ray to rule out any fractures. In his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul leads the squad.

"Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," tweeted BCCI

Update: India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans. pic.twitter.com/LHysrbDiKw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

Also Read: FIFA World 2022 Quarter Finals Fixtures and Teams