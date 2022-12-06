IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Latest Weather Report: Will Rain Spoil The Game?

After a painful loss to hosts Bangladesh on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will be eager to even the series when the two teams meet for the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7 (Wednesday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

In the first ODI, the Bangla Tigers were down and out of the fight while chasing 187 runs, allowing 136/9 at one point. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's unbroken 51-run stand for the final wicket with Mustafizur Rahman helps Bangladesh win the first One-Day International against India.

Shakib Al Hasan picked up a fantastic five-wicket haul and was excellently supported by Ebadot Hossain with a four-fer. For India, Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets, while Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar each grabbed two wickets.

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Weather Report:

The weather in Dhaka will be clear for the match on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain, and temperatures are forecast to range between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius.

