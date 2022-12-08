IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Fans Trolls Mohammad Siraj For Poor Batting

India lost the second ODI by 6 runs against Bangladesh and lost the ODI series. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's 100 (83) helped his side to a difficult total of 271 runs in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma stepped in to bat at number 9 for his team following injury and helped them come very close to winning. However, Mustafizur Rahman's (48th) over was a maiden and came at a key time for both sides. Rohit was dealt a difficult job to score 20 runs off the last 6 balls with his thumb being hurt and he came 6 runs short to level the ODI series for the Men in Blue.

Fans on social media were not happy with Mohammed Siraj not being able to score a single run in that critical 48th over and criticized the Indian bowler for his weak batting abilities. However, Siraj is not in the team for his batting, and supporters wondered whether the right-arm bowler couldn't at least take a single to give his skipper the strike on the other end.

Well played #RohitSharma ! Respect increases for you. If the 48th over to siraj wasn't a maiden we would have won this game with ease. Hardluck 💔#indvsbang

#BANvsIND #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/D57Eyv8UW1 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 7, 2022

Siraj facing that Fizz over pic.twitter.com/Y7z2PwAbSq — best girl (@awkdipti) December 7, 2022

IF SIRAJ GIVE ONE STRIKE FOR ROHIT MATCH HAD WON BEFORE ONE OVER — NAGA RJUN (@NAGARJU46865399) December 8, 2022